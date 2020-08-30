Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MT. PLEASANT – Michael J. Helvick, 42, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was born in Racine on April 6, 1978, the son of Robert and Cori (nee: Svoboda) Helvick. A private funeral was held with Ron Bailey, a close friend of the family, officiating.