Michael J. Helvick
MT. PLEASANT – Michael J. Helvick, 42, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was born in Racine on April 6, 1978, the son of Robert and Cori (nee: Svoboda) Helvick. A private funeral was held with Ron Bailey, a close friend of the family, officiating.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

