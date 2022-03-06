Aug. 18, 1942—March 2, 2022

RACINE — Michael J. Grayson, age 79, passed way Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was born in Racine, WI, August 18, 1942, son of Edwin and Kathryn (nee: McNelty) Grayson. He married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Luxem, on September 22, 1962.

Mike graduated from Washington Park High School in 1960. He started his career in computer programming and systems analysis at J.I. Case and continued at Twin Disc, American Motors, Massey Ferguson, and Case New Holland. He was crew lead at Metro Milwaukee Auto Auction after retirement just for fun.

Mike was a volunteer with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Salmon Unlimited. He enjoyed many years fishing on Lake Michigan, bowling, playing cards, putting everything possible into spreadsheets, and spoiling his grandchildren.

Mike received the gift of life through a kidney donation in 1995 that gave him another 27 years with this family and friends. In his memory, please consider registering to be an organ donor at www.donatelife.net.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann. He will be greatly missed by his children: Kathryn (David) Bartel, Steven (Laura) Grayson, Donald Grayson; grandchildren: Marc and Sydney Bartel, Valerie and Trevor Grayson, and Jacki Grayson; brother, Patrick (Bonnie) Grayson; cousin, Phyllis Meredith; in-laws: Linda (Randy) Feest, Earl Born, Sandra (Allen) Jensen, Peter (Karen) Luxem, and Heidi Kappa; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation will take place at Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 2:30 PM until 4:30 PM until the Celebration of Life at 4:30 PM. The family requests those attending to wear masks. To share online condolences and memories of Mike, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Big Sisters of Greater Racine—Ruth Ann Grayson Enrichment Fund, 840 Lake Ave Ste 250, Racine, WI 53403, or the PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187, or to a charity of your choosing.

The family would like to thank the staff of Parkview Gardens and Kindred Hospice for their loving care and kindness.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

262-634-3361