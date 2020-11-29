1950 – 2020

RACINE – Michael J. Foy, age 70, lost his second battle with cancer on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020, surrounded by love and his two favorite girls. Michael was born in Madison on November 4, 1950, son of the late Edward and Lorraine (nee: Hall) Foy. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his stepfather Arthur Gerfen.

Mike graduated from Madison East High School in 1968, where he excelled as a baseball and football player. Mike then went on to UW-La Crosse, where he was named captain of their football team. Mike graduated from UW-La Crosse with a degree in Business and then earned his MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After graduation, Mike worked in Human Resources at JI Case, Danfoss and In-Sink-Erator in Racine. He retired in 2014 after 20 years with In-Sink-Erator. During his working career, Mike developed many friendships and was then able to maintain many of them throughout his life.