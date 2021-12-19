February 13, 1959 – December 8, 2021

Michael J. Burman, age 62, of Racine, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

He was born in Racine on February 13, 1959, a son of Irvin J. and Martha (nee Der Hovsepian) Burman.On October 19, 1991, Mike was united in marriage to Patricia A. Reynolds.

He was employed for many years as a social worker with the WI Dept. of Corrections.

A devoted member of the Family Fellowship Church , he enjoyed spending time with family, muscle cars, and helping others in any way he could.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Patty”; his children: Peter Michael Burman and Elizabeth Ann Burman; his mother, Martha Burman; and his siblings: Cathy (Tim) Darsey and Robert (Micki) Burman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin James Burman.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Chapel (9410 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant). Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for Mike will be held on Tuesday at church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT WI

262-552-9000