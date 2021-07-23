Michael Howard Bishop

June 24, 1994—July 18, 2021

RACINE- Michael passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 18, 2021, in Racine.

Michael was born on June 24, 1994. He is the loving son of Jennifer Palacios and father and best friend Brian Bishop. Michael graduated from Horlick High School and was employed by Johnson Wax.

Michael will be sadly missed by his siblings, Danielle (Brett) Nelson, Nicole Bishop and Ellaina Palacios; stepmother Melanie Bishop; stepfather Anthony Palacios; stepbrothers, Joey and Vinny Fiore, and Anthony Palacios, Jr.; and stepsisters, Christina Truss and Antoinette Palacios; and grandparents that adore him, Carolyn Jacobson, Anthony Totero, Thomas Bishop, the late Kathleen Bishop, and Richard and Jan Jacobson. He is also survived by special aunts, uncles and cousins.

If Michael wasn’t playing with his nieces and nephews, Brynn, Corbin, Nora and Karter he was the Master Griller for the entire family, loving music and recording with his best friend Brandon, wagering bets with his Uncle Steve on UFC fights, taking long distance bike rides or watching sports. A hard-working man with a big heart and a positive attitude.

A private memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. for family and close friends.