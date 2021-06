August 18, 1960—May 21, 2021

FARMINGTON, New Mexico—Michael C. Helz of Racine, passed away August 18, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Genevieve Pate; sisters: Carol Twist, Janice Kopulous, and Nancy LaSota; and his stepchildren: Yvette, Sheryl and Teresa.

There will be no services held.