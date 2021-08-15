Michael G. Uhlir

Beloved husband of 48 years of Virginia “Ginny” (nee Willhelm) Uhlir; Dear father of Jeff (Danielle) Uhlir and Cheryl (James) Westfall; cherished grandpa of Merric, Harris, and Alaina Uhlir, and Margaret, Mary, John and Patrick Westfall; treasured brother of Wesley (Cynthia) Uhlir.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. A visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the WI Veteran’s Home Union Grove, 21425 Spring Street, Union Grove, WI. 53182 would be appreciated.