 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Frank Davies
0 comments

Michael Frank Davies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Michael Frank Davies, age 64, of Madison, passed away on April 1, 2021 in Apache Junction, Arizona. Integrity Funeral Services will be handling the arrangements and is based out of Waterford, WI. Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185

(262) 514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News