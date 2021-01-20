Michael Fletcher

July 10, 1957 - January 8, 2021

Michael Fletcher, 63, (also known as “DOC”) was born July 10, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the union of Edna and Robert Fletcher, Sr. Michael went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. Michael accepted Christ at an early age and he is a member of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church in Racine, Wisconsin.

Michael attended Washington Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree.

Michael worked for Fiat Chrysler Automotive for 42 years starting in August of 1978 at the Kenosha, Wisconsin plant. Then in the summer of 1985 he transferred to the Toledo Jeep Assembly plant.

He took pride in his work and friendships with his co-workers. He was known for his wisdom and resourcefulness. Michael was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading various newspapers or online articles daily and anything sports related. Michael was also a diehard Green Bay Packers Fan. He would have countless conversations with family and friends on the Green Bay Packers and all things sports. He was always knowledgeable about any topic of discussion.