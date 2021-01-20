Michael Fletcher
July 10, 1957 - January 8, 2021
Michael Fletcher, 63, (also known as “DOC”) was born July 10, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the union of Edna and Robert Fletcher, Sr. Michael went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. Michael accepted Christ at an early age and he is a member of Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church in Racine, Wisconsin.
Michael attended Washington Park High School in Racine, Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree.
Michael worked for Fiat Chrysler Automotive for 42 years starting in August of 1978 at the Kenosha, Wisconsin plant. Then in the summer of 1985 he transferred to the Toledo Jeep Assembly plant.
He took pride in his work and friendships with his co-workers. He was known for his wisdom and resourcefulness. Michael was an avid reader. He enjoyed reading various newspapers or online articles daily and anything sports related. Michael was also a diehard Green Bay Packers Fan. He would have countless conversations with family and friends on the Green Bay Packers and all things sports. He was always knowledgeable about any topic of discussion.
Michael was preceded in death by his dad Robert Harvey Fletcher, Sr., brothers Robert Harvey Fletcher Jr. and Larry Fletcher.
He is lovingly survived by his mother Edna M. Anderson Fletcher, son Zachary Michael Fletcher, special nephew/son Terrance (Tameka) Fletcher, sister Marion Fletcher, nephews Ahman Fletcher and Az-Zhir Fletcher, nieces Nakisha Nicole Fletcher, Robyn Dannette Fletcher and Christy McGee, special friends Nick Hamilton, John Moore and Pamela Snell along with a host of relatives and friends that loves him dearly.
Michael will be missed deeply he was a wonderful man, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who loved his family. Our love for Michael will continue to live in our memories forever.
A celebration of Michael's life and Homegoing will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation for the public will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin 53403
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.