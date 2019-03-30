It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Frank Kingore announces his passing on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the age of 70 years.
Mike will be forever remembered by his cherished daughter Molly (Dane) and his precious granddaughter Abby and honored by his namesake grandson Dane Michael. Mike will also be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Katherine (Doug), Ellen (Bill), Elizabeth (Brad) and his younger brother William, as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, college fraternity brothers and dear friends. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved parents Charles and Marilyn and succeeded in death his wife and best friend of 36 years, Jody.
Michael graduated Union Grove high school in 1966 and went on to St. Norbert’s College in De Pere, Wisconsin, where he graduated in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army as the Aide-De-Camp to the General and a Lieutenant.
Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Michael was known for and will be remembered by his wonderful sense of humor and warm demeanor. He was a kind and gentle soul who will be deeply missed.
Interment will be in the family plot at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Kansasville, Wisconsin.
Memorial donations in memory of Mike may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America or www.vva.org.
