1956 – 2020
Racine – Michael Francis Cuccia, CPA, age 64, passed away unexpectedly with pneumonia Monday, November 2, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Fresno CA, June 26, 1956, son of the late Dominic and Maxine (Nee: Duwell) Cuccia and grew up in Racine.
Mike graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1974” and furthered his education earning a BS in Accounting from UW-Parkside. On March 25, 1978, he was united in marriage to Christine Beckett. Mike was self employed as Michael F. Cuccia CPA Inc. for over 40 years. He was a member of Roma Lodge and was very community-minded, supporting many local charitable organizations. He will be remembered for his big heart and as a mentor to many. Mike loved his Harleys and Mustangs, travels to Florida, and a good cigar around his fire pit. Above all he treasured time spent with family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather “PopE,” uncle and brother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his loving wife of 42 years, Christine; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Cuccia–Grays and Kevin Grays; granddaughter, Giana; siblings, Michelle (Frank) Mazzie, Peter A. Cuccia, Doreen (Roger) Schmitz, Thomas (Mary) Cuccia; in-laws, Dennis (Sandy) Beckett; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home, Thursday, November 12, 2020, 4-6 p.m. A Remembering Service will follow at 6 p.m. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST., RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.