Mike graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1974” and furthered his education earning a BS in Accounting from UW-Parkside. On March 25, 1978, he was united in marriage to Christine Beckett. Mike was self employed as Michael F. Cuccia CPA Inc. for over 40 years. He was a member of Roma Lodge and was very community-minded, supporting many local charitable organizations. He will be remembered for his big heart and as a mentor to many. Mike loved his Harleys and Mustangs, travels to Florida, and a good cigar around his fire pit. Above all he treasured time spent with family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather “PopE,” uncle and brother who will be dearly missed.