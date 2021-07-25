 Skip to main content
Michael E. Lulling
June 19, 1948—July 16, 2021

BURLINGTON — Michael E. Lulling, age 73, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mt. Zion Christian Church, 2330 Hwy 120, Lake Geneva, WI from 9:30 am—11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, followed by interment at the Burlington Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

