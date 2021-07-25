June 19, 1948—July 16, 2021
BURLINGTON — Michael E. Lulling, age 73, passed away peacefully at his residence on July 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at Mt. Zion Christian Church, 2330 Hwy 120, Lake Geneva, WI from 9:30 am—11:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am, followed by interment at the Burlington Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for the full obituary.
