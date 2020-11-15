1963—2020

RACINE—Michael D. Neumann, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at his residence. Michael was born in Racine on April 30, 1963, son of Dr. L. Joel and Arleen (nee: Bureta) Neumann.

Michael was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1981”. Through the years he was employed with Rocky Rococos (where he met the love of his life, Patrice), Six Flags, Johnson-Diversey, and with UPS for over twenty years. Michael was a dedicated and hard worker. Michael was a true animal lover and had many dogs and cats that he cared for and loved through his life. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and ability to make others smile. Above all, he loved his fiancée, Patrice and his family.

Michael will be dearly missed by the love of his life, Patrice Grunewald; mother, Arleen Neumann; siblings, Peter (Katherine) Neumann, Dr. Larry (Lorraine) Neumann, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Scott; aunts, Diane (John) Mann, Rosemary Neumann; Patrice’s family, mother, Marjorie Grunewald, siblings, Craig (Karen) Grunewald, Debra Grunewald, Michael (Amanda) Grunewald; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dr. L. Joel Neumann in 2016.