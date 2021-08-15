September 28, 1948—July 11, 2021

Michael D. McCann, 72, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home.

Born in West Allis, Wisconsin on September 28, 1948, he was the son of Robert and Bernadine (nee Myszewski) McCann. His early life was spent in Milwaukee, where he graduated from Pulaski High School. He served in the Vietnam War and on December 29, 1972 in Milwaukee, he was united in marriage to Janice Kleczka. Following marriage, they resided in Las Vegas and the Philippines and have been residents of Burlington since 1982.

Michael worked as a heavy equipment operator for A.W. Oakes and Son and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 139. He was also a member of VFW, Wounded Warriors, USO, Shriners and St. Jude’s. He loved tractors and collecting toy trains, puttering around on the farm and playing in the dirt. He loved people!

Michael is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Chris (Mickie) McCann; grandchildren, Matt Schmidt, Shawn McCann and Mackenzie McCann; and brother, Patrick (Joanne) McCann. He was preceded in death by his parents.