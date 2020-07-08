MT. PLEASANT—Michael D. Lamers, 71, passed away at his beloved lake home in Lake Tomahawk on June 28, 2020. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, July 10th at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.