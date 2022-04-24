RACINE—Michael D. Fitzpatrick, 64, of Racine, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating of Michael’s life held at St. Giles Catholic Church 1045 Columbian Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302, on Thursday, May 12, at 10:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For those wishing, memorials can be directed to the family to establish a commemorative memorial to honor his joy for life and the love of nature.