December 14, 1935—September 17, 2018
RACINE – Michael Bagdassian, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Monday, September 17, 2018.
Mike was born on December 14, 1935 to Housep and Anna (nee, Koroglanian) Bagdassian. On November 23, 1968 he married the former Sally Kosanke. Michael’s mother, Anna was one of ten in her family to survive the 1915 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire (modern day Turkey). His father, Housep’s family all perished in the 1915 Genocide.
Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1956-58 and was employed by Delco Electronics Corporation, retiring in 1998. He was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, graduating in 1973 with a degree in Psychology. Michael was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church and was a former treasurer of the Board of Trustees. He enjoyed reading, traveling, walking and car shows. He was a history buff, especially enjoying the History Channel. Michael always enjoyed talking politics and the economy.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Bagdassian; son, Charles (Devin) Bagdassian, daughter, Briana (Michael) Diefenbach; granddaughters, Elaina and Brynn; grandsons, Nolan and Keaton; brother, Peter Bagdassian; and sister, Nazaly Bagdassian. Michael is also survived by his nephew, Joe; nieces, Jennifer (Norman) and Kelly; and great nephew, Jacob Peter; other relatives and friends in Racine and Oconomowoc.
In keeping with Michael’s wishes, a private family service was held. Interment took place in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
