May 2, 1947—June 28, 2022

BURLINGTON—Michael A. Ketterhagen, 75, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha.

Born in Burlington on May 2, 1947, he was the son of LeRoy and Edith (nee Johnson) Ketterhagen. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. He was drafted into the United States Army and saw action in the Vietnam War. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts. On May 9, 1970, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggi” Jackson. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington before moving to Bassett, Lyons and eventually back to Burlington. Peggi preceded him in death on September 11, 2017.

Michael worked as an operating engineer for Mueller Pipeline and was a former member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and operating his machines to create landscapes on his property. He also loved to tinker and could fix anything.

Michael is survived by his children: Chris (Shannon Tuscic) Ketterhagen and Toni (Andy) Santos; grandchildren: Carson, Alicia and Nicole (Fiance Nick Scidmore) Santos and Mason and Matthew Ketterhagen; great-granddaughter, Clove; and siblings: Bruce (Ruth) Ketterhagen, Fred Ketterhagen, Barb (Glenn) Huelskamp, Pat (Kim) Ketterhagen, Tim Ketterhagen, Jackie (Bill) Ligare and Jennifer Ketterhagen.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Sandy Martin and sister-in-law, Kathy Ketterhagen.

The family would like to thank Jerry and Cora Mangold for their lifetime of friendship and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local veteran’s organization.

Full Military Honors will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434