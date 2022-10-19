 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael A. Iggulden

  • 0

Feb. 24, 1940 – Oct. 16, 2022

In the comfort of his home, Michael A. Iggulden, age 82, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born in Racine, February 24, 1940, son of the late Albert and Gertrude (Nee: Schmahl) Iggulden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to the senior companion program or the charity of your choice have been suggested by the family. Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Rolls Royce unveils fully electric 'Spectre' car with nearly $400,000 price tag

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News