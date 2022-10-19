In the comfort of his home, Michael A. Iggulden, age 82, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born in Racine, February 24, 1940, son of the late Albert and Gertrude (Nee: Schmahl) Iggulden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to the senior companion program or the charity of your choice have been suggested by the family. Please see Meredith website for a full obituary.