Michael A. D'Alessandro Jr.

CALEDONIA—Michael A. D’Alessandro Jr., of Caledonia, WI. Born to eternal life November 25, 2021 at the age of 59 years.

Beloved husband of Renee L. (nee: Tolzmann). Loving father of Michael T. and Zoe R. D’Alessandro. Step father of Matthew M. and Samantha N. Houle. Dear brother of Kenneth (Connie) D’Alessandro. Further survived by other family and friends.

Funeral Sunday November 28, at 4:00 PM. Visitation 3:00 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Joseph Sebastian officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Molthen-Bell Funeral Home

414-762-0154

