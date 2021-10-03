March 19, 1961—September 25, 2021

Michael A. “Chico” Ciecko, 60, of Spring Prairie, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Roselle, Illinois on March 19, 1961, he was the son of Chester Ciecko. His early life was spent in Schaumburg, Illinois. In 1978, he moved to Wisconsin to open his first business in Burlington, selling surplus items to the general public. Later expanding his business to Kansasville in 1982 to what is now known as Chico’s LLC, eventually evolving into an outdoor power equipment retailer. On August 11, 2007 in Dover, Wisconsin, he was united in marriage to Mary Edmundson. Chico and Mary have been residents of Burlington for the past 27 years.

He has proudly owned Chico’s LLC for almost 40 years. Chico was also a member of Racine County Line Rifle Club, Menomonee Falls Rod and Gun Club, and was a dedicated member of the NRA. He was a competitive shooter in small bore rifles, a Packers fan, loved being outside and riding his Goldwing. He was a go-to handyman for many in the community and enjoyed spending time with his family.