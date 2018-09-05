Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Micaela Lopez

July 23, 1936—September 1, 2018

RACINE—Micaela Amaya Lopez, 82, passed away at Ascension All-Saints Hospital on September 1, 2018 with her family by her side.

She was born in Crystal City, Texas on July 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Miguel and Sabina (nee: Garcia) Amaya.

Micaela was united in marriage to Jesus R. Lopez in Crystal City on November 13, 1955.

She was a longtime member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church. Micaela was employed as a Dietary Aid at Lincoln Lutheran Home for almost 20 years. She found great enjoyment in crocheting and needle point. After retiring, Micaela and Jesus would enjoy their vacations, especially going to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, each year taking different members of their family.

Micaela is survived by her sons and daughters, Jesus R. Lopez Jr., Micaela (Jaime) Guzman, Arturo (Cindy) Lopez, Carlos Lopez, and Sabina Lopez; grandchildren, Rodolfo, Anita, Gabriela, Melissa and Madeline Lopez and Monica and Juan Quintanilla. She is further survived by great grandchildren, Cameron, Gabriel, Olivia, Kaedan, Ariela, Arturo, and Nora June. Micaela is also survived by nieces, nephews, and countless relatives and friends in Racine and Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus on May 31, 2007 and one son Aberlardo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave. on September 7, 2018 at 12 noon with Fr. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Visitation will be held at church on Friday, from 10 a.m. until mass time. Following mass she will be laid to rest next to her husband Jesus at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on Hwy 32.

