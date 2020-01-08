Mia Jasmine Hilda Small

A true blessing to her entire family, Mia was born on February 14, 2009 to Derek and Maria (nee: Estrella) Small. Born on Valentine’s Day, she even had a “heart shaped” birthmark on her upper right arm … Mia was truly full of love. She was currently in 5th grade at Mitchell Elementary School and was dreaming of attending Walden III for middle and high school. In her own words, Mia was an A+, B+ student. Reading, math & science were her strong points. Mia’s teachers claimed that she was respectful, responsible, kind and a sweet young lady. Mia said she knew she wasn’t the smartest kid in the world, but expressed that she wanted to work hard in school so she could have a good job when she was older … and wanted to be remembered as being the first woman President of the United States of America.