Sept. 3, 1932—June 29, 2023
UNION GROVE—Merlyn Neil Olson, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center. He was born on September 3, 1932, to parents Nelvin and Ragna (nee. Hanson) Olson. Merlyn was united in marriage to Leona Johnson on April 24, 1953. Merlyn was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion VFW. He worked as a welder Local 118 for many years. Merlyn enjoyed many vacations with his family and friends. He particularly loved fishing trips to Canada.
Merlyn is survived by his loving wife, Leona; daughter, Carol (Al) Rosenow; grandchildren: Matthew Rosenow (Pam Talyer), Erika Rosenow and Christina (Michael) Martinez; great-grandchildren: Chase, Faith and Kal Rosenow, Madalynn and Michael Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Olson; and sister, Corrine (Robert) Eggen.
Full military honors will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on August 1, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.
