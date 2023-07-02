UNION GROVE—Merlyn Neil Olson, age 90, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2023, at Oak Ridge Care Center. He was born on September 3, 1932, to parents Nelvin and Ragna (nee. Hanson) Olson. Merlyn was united in marriage to Leona Johnson on April 24, 1953. Merlyn was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion VFW. He worked as a welder Local 118 for many years. Merlyn enjoyed many vacations with his family and friends. He particularly loved fishing trips to Canada.