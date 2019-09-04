July 1, 1927 — September 1, 2019
RACINE — passed away on September 1, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 92. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Lazar. Loving mother of Milo (Claudia) and Mark. Proud grandmother of Michelle (Clinton), Melony, Ashley (Tammer), Joe (Michelle), and Lisa (John). Great-grandparent of 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandmother of 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Warren (Lorrain). Preceded in death by her sister, Georgie (Alvin). Further survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. Funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
MOLTHEN-BELL FUNERAL HOME
414-762-0154
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.