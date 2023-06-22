Feb. 14, 1929—Jun. 16, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT—Merida (nee: Price) Kirk-Griffie, age 94, passed away peacefully at home early Friday morning, June 16, 2023.

Merida was born in Enterprise, Mississippi on February 14, 1929 to the late Alphonzo and Merida (nee: Cole) Price. She married David Kirk in 1947 and he passed away in 1972. Later, she married William Charles Griffie, who passed away in 2006.

Merida was a Mother Board Member of Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church. Merida worked in environmental services for the Danish Home, St. Luke’s Hospital, Rainfair and JI Case Corp., from where she retired. Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, exercising, shooting pool and darts, dancing and family gatherings.

Surviving are her daughters: Dianna Hines and Evelyn Kirk; and sister, Lillie Louella Price; daughter-in-law, Rose Kirk; son-in-law, Claude B. (Mary) Hamilton; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Mother Kirk-Griffie was preceded in death by her daughter, Lottie Bell Price; her sons: Zenith Kirk, David Kirk, Jr. and Willie Kirk; five brothers; six sisters; special friends: Mary Lacy, Donald Gillispie, David Landry, Archie Monroe, and Rickey Moore.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, 825 21st Street in Racine, on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Evelyn Kirk officiating. Viewing will be in the church on Saturday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Private family committal will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000