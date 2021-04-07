RACINE—Meredith R. Wesley, age 84, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Hospice House, Kenosha. She was born Racine, WI, November 21, 1936, daughter of the late Jerome and Marie (nee Fritz) Linders.
She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1954”. She enjoyed crocheting, reading books, dancing and listening to gospel music. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children: Wayne Fergus, Mark Fergus, Kelly (Donald) Weeks; five grandchildren: John Fergus, Jenny Fergus, Brittaney Morrone, Taylor Thompson, Erin Weeks (Chris Wyble); 9nine great grandchildren: Jules, Justin, Skyler, Luke, Randy, Andres, Ray Ray, Natayah, Nylah; sister, Judy (Jerry) Janowitz; nephews: Tal (Darlene) Janowitz Brad Janowitz; other relatives and dear friends.
Vistation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 9, 2021 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Solomon Berhanu officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.
Joleena Matthew. Thank you for brings joy and happiness to my mother’s life. She loved you and said you’re my daughter. You and Kelly are one, and you both belong together. Her spirit will live in you. You’re amazing! You blessed my mother and our family. Thank you! Your heart and soul is are on of a kind!
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.