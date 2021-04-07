RACINE—Meredith R. Wesley, age 84, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at Hospice House, Kenosha. She was born Racine, WI, November 21, 1936, daughter of the late Jerome and Marie (nee Fritz) Linders.

She graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1954”. She enjoyed crocheting, reading books, dancing and listening to gospel music. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: Wayne Fergus, Mark Fergus, Kelly (Donald) Weeks; five grandchildren: John Fergus, Jenny Fergus, Brittaney Morrone, Taylor Thompson, Erin Weeks (Chris Wyble); 9nine great grandchildren: Jules, Justin, Skyler, Luke, Randy, Andres, Ray Ray, Natayah, Nylah; sister, Judy (Jerry) Janowitz; nephews: Tal (Darlene) Janowitz Brad Janowitz; other relatives and dear friends.

Vistation will be held at the funeral home Friday, April 9, 2021 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Solomon Berhanu officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Hospice Alliance have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.