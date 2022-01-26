December 22, 1928—January 20, 2022

RACINE, WI—Meredith “Bud” Charles Gage, 93, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints in Racine on January 20, 2022.

Bud was born in Flint, MI on December 22, 1928, to Meredith and Hazel (nee Bowen) Gage. Bud graduated high school and then attended night school. He was hired by S.C. Johnson Wax and became a chemist in the famous tower.

Bud was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bud loved sports of all kinds and participated in softball, golf, bowling and cards. Bud liked to travel. Visiting campgrounds was one of his favorite pass times. While camping, Bud would bird watch and enjoyed photographing wildlife. Bud was a very social man, and above all he loved spending time with family and friends. When Bud did relax, you could find him reading a book.

Bud will be dearly missed by his children: Lisa (Dennis) Stewart and Tobin Gage; grandchildren: Julie Hadlock, Nicole Raffini, Katie Raffini, Samuel Stewart, Todd Gage, Eric Gage, Sarah (Devin) Deleeuw, and Jennifer Gage; great-grandchildren: Kalli Smith, Taliyah Reynolds, Benjamin Galvan, Jayden Brown, David Hansen, Eli Deleeuw and Esther Deleeuw; first wife and mother of his children, Gretchen Gage and many dear friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (nee Kraning) Gage; children: Gary Gage, Timothy Gage, and Tommy Gage; parents, Hazel and (George) Niedens.

A celebration of Bud’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 5:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

A special “thank you” to the fifth floor Covid team for their kind, compassionate care of Dad.

