RACINE—Mercedez Miaza Vallin, 24, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Funeral Services for Mercedez will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Strouf Funeral Home. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.