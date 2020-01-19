Mercedes Ann Ivanoski

April 2, 1927 – January 17, 2020

RACINE – Mercedes ‘Mitzi’ Ann (nee: Williamson) Ivanoski, 92, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born in Racine on April 2, 1927, the daughter of Everett and Lillian (nee: Nielsen) Williamson. Mitzi was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School, “class of 1944”. On November 15, 1947, she was united in marriage to Clarence C. Ivanoski. Mitzi worked as a bookkeeper at JI Case for many years.

Surviving are her husband, Clarence; sisters, Mary (Peter) Myers, and Joan (Kent) Wittmann, sister-in-law, Virginia Fohr and brother-in-law, Kenny Ivanoski. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Peter Meyers.

Memorial service for Mitzi will be held at St. Monica’s Senior Living Center Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Memorials to North Pointe United Methodist Church have been suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

Sturino Funeral Home