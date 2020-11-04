Melvin W. Kraschnewski

1927—2020

RACINE-Melvin William Kraschnewski, 92, passed away peacefully in his home, joining his beloved Idelle on October 31, 2020.

He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on November 2, 1927, the son of William and Catherine (nee: Rudolph) Kraschnewski, and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1945. Education was important to the future engineer and he received Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Wisconsin. A hardworking and talented engineer, Melvin designed a variety of machinery for John Deere and Bucyrus International, Inc., throughout his career. His designs changed the earth-moving industry, their impact still felt today as he holds several United States patents for his work.

On June 19, 1950, Melvin was united in marriage to the love of his life, Idelle Ann Holseth, and the couple was married for a very happy 65 years until Idelle passed in 2015. Melvin and Idelle enjoyed many hobbies together, including international travel, playing cards, bike rides, bowling and annual trips to St. Germain, La Crescent and Washington Island. Melvin and Idelle prioritized special visits and traditions with their grandchildren, including dedicated fandom at sporting and school events, fishing trips around the state, and annual Christmas and birthday shopping outings.