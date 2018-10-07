March 23, 1934—October 4, 2018
RACINE—Melvin Robert Polzin, 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, October 4, 2018.
Melvin was born in Racine on March 23, 1934, the son of the late Walter and Myrtle (nee: Rux) Polzin. On July 14, 1973 Melvin was united in marriage to Susan Schlichting at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Racine. He served
his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1958. Melvin worked at Jacobsen Manufacturing as a technician for 42 years. Melvin enjoyed woodworking, including building and refinishing furniture.
Surviving are his children, Kathy Anne (Don) Taylor of Sevierville, TN, and Eric (Breton Almstedt) Polzin of Milwaukee, granddaughter, Halyse (Nathan) Geisel and great grandson, Simon Geisel of Knoxville, TN, sister Lorraine (Robert) Billington, and sister-in-law, Linda (Walter) Polzin of Racine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Susan, and brothers, Walter Polzin and Raymond Polzin.
In keeping with Melvin’s wishes, inurnment will take place following a private family service in November at West Lawn Memorial Park.
If you would like to honor Melvin, memorials to Pineview Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, W4953 County Rd. H, Fredonia, WI 53021 may be made.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.