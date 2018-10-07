Try 1 month for 99¢

March 23, 1934—October 4, 2018

RACINE—Melvin Robert Polzin, 84, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Melvin was born in Racine on March 23, 1934, the son of the late Walter and Myrtle (nee: Rux) Polzin. On July 14, 1973 Melvin was united in marriage to Susan Schlichting at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Racine. He served

his country in the United States Army from 1954 to 1958. Melvin worked at Jacobsen Manufacturing as a technician for 42 years. Melvin enjoyed woodworking, including building and refinishing furniture.

Surviving are his children, Kathy Anne (Don) Taylor of Sevierville, TN, and Eric (Breton Almstedt) Polzin of Milwaukee, granddaughter, Halyse (Nathan) Geisel and great grandson, Simon Geisel of Knoxville, TN, sister Lorraine (Robert) Billington, and sister-in-law, Linda (Walter) Polzin of Racine. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Susan, and brothers, Walter Polzin and Raymond Polzin.

In keeping with Melvin’s wishes, inurnment will take place following a private family service in November at West Lawn Memorial Park.

If you would like to honor Melvin, memorials to Pineview Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, W4953 County Rd. H, Fredonia, WI 53021 may be made.

