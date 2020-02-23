Melvin G. Sipher

August 15, 1944 – February 11, 2020

Kansasville – Melvin Gary Sipher, 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Racine on August 15, 1944, son of Melvin E. and Delilah (Nee: Phillips) Sipher.

Melvin proudly served his country in the National Guard. He was employed by Walker Forge, until joining the Racine County Sheriff’s department as a Deputy until his retirement in 2000. Mel, known affectionately as Sonny to some and as Bumpa to most, had many great passions. These passions included leather making, woodcrafting, stone carving, and reconditioning knives. He worked with such precision and patience that his projects were pristine. He had a deep passion for Native American culture, never missing a Pow Wow or Rendezvous.

The only thing that Mel enjoyed more than celebrating his Native heritage was spending time with his kids and grandkids. Nothing made him more ecstatic than celebrating Christmas with his family. Nicknamed Santa Bumpa around the holidays, Mel went above and beyond on Christmas. No matter how long or intricate the list, Santa Bumpa and Sandy always made it work. Watching the excitement that he brought to his family rendered him an overjoyed sense of peace.