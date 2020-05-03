May 12, 1928 – April 27, 2020
Melvin G. Nelson, 91, passed away peacefully at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida on April 27, 2020.
Mel was born on May 12, 1928 in Brookline, MA. At a young age, the family moved back to Racine. He met the love of his life, Joan, in their West Racine neighborhood. They were married on July 21, 1951 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. After almost 69 years of marriage, Joan preceded him in death on February 14, 2020.
Mel graduated from Park High School and the University of Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Mel was co-owner and President of: Nelson’s Variety Stores, Southeast Wholesale, and Nelson’s Mini-Warehouses. He retired in 1991.
Mel was an active member of the community, he served as chairman of RAMAC and a director of Pioneer Savings and Loan. Mel was also past president of: The Jaycees, Rotary Club of Racine-West, West Racine Businessmen’s Association, Hall’s Point Association, Ambassador Condominiums, and the University of Wisconsin Racine Alumni Association.
Mel loved sharing his lake home and Florida sun with his family. He is survived by his children: Lorri (Bill) Thornton of Bedford, NH, Jeff (Katie) Nelson and Don (Vicki) Nelson, both of Racine, WI. He will be greatly missed by 8 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Judy Spaight, a dear friend.
Per Mel’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice at hopehcs.org or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.