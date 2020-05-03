× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 12, 1928 – April 27, 2020

Melvin G. Nelson, 91, passed away peacefully at Joanne’s House at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida on April 27, 2020.

Mel was born on May 12, 1928 in Brookline, MA. At a young age, the family moved back to Racine. He met the love of his life, Joan, in their West Racine neighborhood. They were married on July 21, 1951 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. After almost 69 years of marriage, Joan preceded him in death on February 14, 2020.

Mel graduated from Park High School and the University of Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Mel was co-owner and President of: Nelson’s Variety Stores, Southeast Wholesale, and Nelson’s Mini-Warehouses. He retired in 1991.

Mel was an active member of the community, he served as chairman of RAMAC and a director of Pioneer Savings and Loan. Mel was also past president of: The Jaycees, Rotary Club of Racine-West, West Racine Businessmen’s Association, Hall’s Point Association, Ambassador Condominiums, and the University of Wisconsin Racine Alumni Association.