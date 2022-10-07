Dec. 30, 1946—Oct. 4, 2022

RACINE—Melvin Edward Christopherson, Jr., 75, passed away with his family surrounded by his side on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

Mel was born to the late Melvin Christopherson, Sr. and Helen (nee Czlapinski) on December 30, 1946, in Racine. Mel was united in marriage to Joyce Geyer on May 15, 1971, also in Racine.

Mel worked at J.I. Case for 35 years, retiring in 2000. He enjoyed going to car shows, taking care of his fish tanks, planting, and was an avid walker at Regency Mall. Mel was a loyal fan of all Wisconsin sports teams. He loved country music and was always a jokester. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished every moment he had with them.

Mel will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joyce; children: Pam (John) Lindstrom and Dale (Denise) Christopherson; grandchildren: Tabitha and Emily Lindstrom and Danielle and Delainy Christopherson; siblings: Carol (Ted) Keener, Don (Fallis) Karasek, and Cindy (Dan) Christensen; mother-in-law, Marcella Geyer; brothers-in-law: Dave Geyer and Wayne Geyer; sister-in-law, Kay Geyer; along with several other relatives and friends.

Mel is predeceased by his father-in-law, Albert Geyer; and sister-in-law, Deb Fandry.

A celebration of Mel’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:30 P.M. with Pastor Kelly Nieman Anderson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment with committal services will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361