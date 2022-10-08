RACINE—Melvin Edward Christopherson, Jr., 75, passed away with his family surrounded by his side on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.

A celebration of Mel’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:30 P.M. with Pastor Kelly Nieman Anderson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment with committal services will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.