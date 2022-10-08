Dec. 30, 1946—Oct. 4, 2022
RACINE—Melvin Edward Christopherson, Jr., 75, passed away with his family surrounded by his side on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Ascension All Saints.
A celebration of Mel’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:30 P.M. with Pastor Kelly Nieman Anderson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Entombment with committal services will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361