Melissa L. Strasser "Missy"

WATERFORD—Strasser, Melissa L. “Missy,” age 55 of Waterford, passed away September 16, 2022. Born in Publaski, VA on October 15, 1966, the daughter of Edgar and Janice (nee: Cressell) Eastridge. Missy’s family moved to Wisconsin in 1970, where she was a Burlington High School Graduate. She and her husband Tom “Fuzzy” meet at the Hunter’s Ball in Tichigan in the fall of 1996. On June 26, 1999, the couple married at St. Clare Catholic Church in Wind Lake, WI. She was the proud owner of Captain Missy’s for many years. In her spare time, she spent time with her dogs, gardening, and being a big supporter of the Waterford Wolverine trap shooting team and many other community events. She cherished time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.