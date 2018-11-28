Try 3 months for $3
Melissa A. MacDonald
Meredith

March 20, 1993—November 23, 2018

KENOSHA, (formerly of Racine)—Melissa Ann MacDonald, age 25, unexpectedly passed away Friday, November 23, 2018 at her residence.

She was born in Sandusky, OH March 20, 1993, daughter of Keith A. MacDonald and Cynthia (Nee: Vesnefsky) Romprey.

Melissa graduated from Reuther High School, Kenosha “Class of 2011” and took classes from Herzing University. She was employed as a caregiver working with the disabled and elderly. She was at her happiest when helping others. Melissa also enjoyed music and dancing, cooking, taking her kids to the park and just hanging out with family and friends. Melissa was baptised at St. Sebastians Church in Sturtevant, WI. Her Godparents are Michelle Vesnefsky and Kevin MacDonald. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Kiley, Kendra, and Jayden Burns; her parents, Keith (Norma) MacDonald, Cynthia (Mike) Romprey; grandparents, JoAnn MacDonald, John and Betty Vesnefsky; siblings, Brittany MacDonald, Christopher MacDonald, Gaby (Kyle) Kowalkowsky, Adriana Arellano, Carlos Arellano; nieces and nephews, Nicholis, Chloe, Arya; Melissa will be deeply missed by her Aunt Brenda and Uncle Dale Clemens, she was more like a Daughter to them. Her cousins Amanda and Aryianna Moriarity, they were sisters at heart and were always there for each other. Also loved by numerous aunts and uncles and cousins. Melissa’s childhood friend Christopher Lisiecki who was always there for her no matter what, they were siblings at heart. We will all truly miss her. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hugh MacDonald.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 30, 2018, 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Melissa A. MacDonald
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments