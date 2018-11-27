Melissa A. MacDonald

KENOSHA (Formerly of Racine)—Melissa Ann MacDonald, age 25, unexpectedly passed away Friday, November 23, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 30, 2018, 4–6 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 6 P.M. A full obituary will follow.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
