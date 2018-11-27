Try 3 months for $3
Melissa A. MacDonald
KENOSHA (Formerly of Racine)—Melissa Ann MacDonald, age 25, unexpectedly passed away Friday, November 23, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, November 30, 2018, 4–6 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 6 P.M. A full obituary will follow.

