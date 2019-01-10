CAZENOVIA, WI—On January 2nd, 2019, Melinda Sue Wieland (Brook) peacefully passed away in her home near Cazenovia, WI at the age of 81.
Sue Wieland was born in Elwood, IN in 1937, to Woodrow and Dorothy Brook. She was raised with six brothers and three sisters.
Sue had four children by previous marriage to Terrance Laster—two sons, Terrance “Ted” Laster and Thomas Gene Laster and two daughters, Rose Marie (Laster) Martin and Rena (Laster) LaShure.
On June 26, 1962, in Waukegan, IL, Sue married Robert “Bob” J. Wieland and had a son, Randall J. Wieland. They moved to Racine, WI where they spent working their careers. In addition to Homemaker, Sue worked at InSinkErator, G.E. and also sold Tupperware.
Sue was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Racine. Her hobbies included: gardening, cooking, fishing, and craft projects with her grandchildren. They retired to a farm in Cazenovia, WI where she enjoyed gardening, wildlife, and spending time with her family and friends.
Melinda Sue Wieland was beloved by all and will be missed by her husband, Bob; mother, Dorothy Taylor Brook; two sons and two daughters; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brothers: Allen Brook, Jim Brook, and Sonny Brook; sisters, Jackie Altherr and Freda (Brook) Larrabee; other relatives; and friends. She was also preceded in death by one son, Thomas Gene Laster; father, Woodrow W. Brook; brothers: Woodrow W. Brook Jr., Ronald Ray Brook, and Max Eugene Brook; one sister, Marilyn (Brook) Hughes; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
The family invites all relatives and friends to celebrate Sue’s life with a memorial service held at Wilson Funeral Home in Racine, WI on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM with Pastor Jesse Gullion officiating. Committal services and entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, Wisconsin 53405
262-634-3361
