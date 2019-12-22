Melinda L. McNeil-Weaver

Melinda was a proud graduate of Wm. Horlick High School “Class of 1984”. Furthering her education which was very important to her, she attained a degree in Accounting from UW-Milwaukee and earned her MBA at UW-Parkside. Melinda was employed with CNH as a credit analyst for nearly twenty years. She then loved her time substitute teaching with Racine Unified helping educate countless children. In her spare time, Melinda enjoyed gardening and was an avid Packer backer. Melinda will be best remembered for her zest for life, deep appreciation for education and her great love for her family, especially for her son, Justice.