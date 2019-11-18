May 31, 1923—November 14, 2019
Mel Hagopian, age 96, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Kenosha, WI to the late Lee and Emma (Green) Hagopian, the youngest of five children.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 12:00 P.M. at St. Mesrob Armenian Church, 4605 Erie Street, with Fr. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Interment will Full Military and Police Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet at the church prior to the service 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M.
The family extends a special thank you to Lauren Shawhan for her loving and compassionate care for the past three years.
