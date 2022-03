Oct. 16, 2004 – March 11, 2022

Mekhi L. Smith, 17, transitioned to Heaven on March 11, 2022. He was surrounded by his closest family and friends.

A Celebration of His life will be held in his honor on March 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 5th Street, Racine, WI.

Please visit the funeral home website for Mekhi’s complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.—552-9000