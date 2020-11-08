Mayumi Kimiyo Yajima Bruun, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2020 at Manor Care in Kenosha.

She was born on November 25, 1932 in Yokohama, Japan.

Mayumi was an Aide for Southern Colony. She will be remembered as a loving and caring person. She loved sewing, gardening, cooking, watching birds and playing the flute and piano.

She is survived by her companion, William Dienhart, for over 30 years

Funeral services honoring Mayumi’s life will be held privately. Inurnment will take place in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In Loving Memory of Mayumi, Pray the Rosary.

