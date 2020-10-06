May I. Thompson

We all have big events that shape our lives, but it is the small events, day to day, that build our memories. Our mom was a fun and caring homemaker and our life on Mertens Avenue was a good life. Our mom kept an organized home, cooking and baking and seasonally decorating. She and her close friends took all the kids down to Lake Michigan in the summer. Every summer mom and dad took us up north to our grandparent’s cabin. Dad and mom took us fishing and walking in the woods and taught us how to appreciate the simple joys of life. We have years of stories at our family cabin in the northwoods. She believed in family and loved celebrating birthdays and holidays. There was always music in our house, and Vern and May were great dancers. May and Vern cared about others and our parents had many great friends.