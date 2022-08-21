 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maxwell D. Matter

  • 0
Maxwell D. Matter

STURTEVANT—Maxwell “Mad Max” Matter, 27, of Sturtevant, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. His Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 26, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The celebration of his life will continue on Saturday, at North Park, 2826 94th St., in Sturtevant, from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope with anxiety as we head into fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News