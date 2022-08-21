Maxwell D. Matter

STURTEVANT—Maxwell “Mad Max” Matter, 27, of Sturtevant, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. His Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 26, at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will take place prior to the service at 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The celebration of his life will continue on Saturday, at North Park, 2826 94th St., in Sturtevant, from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.