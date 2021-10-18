 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Max P. Lohnhardt
0 Comments

Max P. Lohnhardt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Max P. Lohnhardt

RACINE – Max P. Lohnhardt, 89, of Racine, passed away at Shorelight Memory Care on Thursday, October 14, 2021. His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, October 20th, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT.

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prepare your home for cooler weather

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News