RACINE – Max P. Lohnhardt, 89, of Racine, passed away at Shorelight Memory Care on Thursday, October 14, 2021. His funeral service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, October 20th, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home that Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.