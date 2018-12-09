March 11, 1984—December 4, 2018
RACINE—Max Neibaur, age 34, passed away on December 4, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Max was born in Racine on March 11, 1984, and his short life was filled with accomplishment.
Max graduated with honors from Horlick High School, and was part of the Honors program for distinguished achievement at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. While an undergraduate, Max was editor of the UWM student newspaper. Max also achieved his Masters degree at UWM, taught English at the campus, and was a long time tutor in their Writing Center. Max was an expert in media studies and sports history, writing acclaimed articles for international websites on major league baseball, especially for the Milwaukee Brewers, being one of their biggest fans. At the time of his passing, he was writing his first book.
Survivors include his father, James L. Neibaur, his grandmothers Helene Buckley and Elizabeth Triggiano, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special friend Carolyn Umfress. Max was preceded in death by his mother Diana (Triggiano) Neibaur, his grandfathers Robert Buckley and Matthew Triggiano, and his great-grandparents John and Josephine Rizzo and Mary May.
There will be no services or visitation. Cards of condolence can be sent to Max’s father or grandmothers.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
