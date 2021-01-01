Maurice C. Miller

December 21, 2020. Age 91 years. Of Racine, WI. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of Esther L. Miller (nee Lindahl). Cherished father of Diane (Gary) Bevers, Steven (Carla) Miller, Jeffrey (Wendy) Miller, Sherie (Dan) Post, Kimberly (Chris) Woychik, and Michelle (Tom) Roethenhofer. Dear brother of Donald (Irene) Miller. Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Margaret Miller, brother Milton Miller and sister-in-law Ruby Miller.
Visitation Monday, January 4, 2021 at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154 from 5:30 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM.
Suminski Family Funeral Home
414-276-5122
Please share a memory and sign the guestbook at www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.