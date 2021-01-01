 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maurice C. Miller
0 comments

Maurice C. Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Maurice C. Miller

December 21, 2020. Age 91 years. Of Racine, WI. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of Esther L. Miller (nee Lindahl). Cherished father of Diane (Gary) Bevers, Steven (Carla) Miller, Jeffrey (Wendy) Miller, Sherie (Dan) Post, Kimberly (Chris) Woychik, and Michelle (Tom) Roethenhofer. Dear brother of Donald (Irene) Miller. Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Margaret Miller, brother Milton Miller and sister-in-law Ruby Miller.

Visitation Monday, January 4, 2021 at Parkway Apostolic Church 10940 S. Nicholson Road, Oak Creek, WI 53154 from 5:30 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM.

Suminski Family Funeral Home

414-276-5122

Please share a memory and sign the guestbook at www.SuminskiFuneralHome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News