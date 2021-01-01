Maurice C. Miller

December 21, 2020. Age 91 years. Of Racine, WI. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of Esther L. Miller (nee Lindahl). Cherished father of Diane (Gary) Bevers, Steven (Carla) Miller, Jeffrey (Wendy) Miller, Sherie (Dan) Post, Kimberly (Chris) Woychik, and Michelle (Tom) Roethenhofer. Dear brother of Donald (Irene) Miller. Further survived by 22 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Margaret Miller, brother Milton Miller and sister-in-law Ruby Miller.