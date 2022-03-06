Sept. 11, 1948—Feb. 23, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Maureen Pape, 73, Scottsdale AZ, passed away suddenly in her home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Maureen was born on September 11, 1948 to George and Patricia (nee: Carolan) Ontko.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Gary Pape; daughter Cassie Vite and her husband Rick Vite; son Ryan Pape and his wife Jamie Pape; grandchildren: Aaron Vite, Maddox Pape, Alyss Pape; brothers: Patrick Ontko, Gerald (Patricia) Ontko; sister Kathleen (Anthony) Mattson; and many nieces, nephews; cousins and dear friends.

Maureen grew up in Racine, WI and attended college at the University of Whitewater majoring in Mathematics and a minor in Psychology. She began her career teaching Math in Waukesha, WI and later moved to Racine, WI where she continued as Math instructor at The Prairie School.

In 1996, Maureen and her family moved to Scottsdale, AZ where she touched many lives teaching Math at Cactus Shadows High School until her retirement in 2012. Maureen continued to assist students for several years following her retirement as a Math tutor. Maureen loved traveling around the world, wine tasting, playing golf, and spending time with her loving children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and extended family.

As per her wishes she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered along the beaches of Hawaii.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402

262-639-8000